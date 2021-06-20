$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.38. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

