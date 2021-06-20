$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. 1,666,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,077. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.87%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.