$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Post reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

POST traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. 566,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,620. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.99. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Post in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

