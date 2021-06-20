$1.01 EPS Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 225.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

EHC opened at $79.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.16. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

