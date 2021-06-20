10,798 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $180.66 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.