$116.72 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report $116.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.14 million to $117.30 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $115.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $467.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $469.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $472.82 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $472.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

NBT Bancorp stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 350,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth $223,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.