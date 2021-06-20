11,815 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNMR opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

