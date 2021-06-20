15,095 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,095 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 44,803,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,267,021. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

