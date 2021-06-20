158,475 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 158,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $15.84 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

