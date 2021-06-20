$18.93 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report $18.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the lowest is $18.28 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 891.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $96.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $99.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $237.26 million to $279.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $43.18 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.77.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 191,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

