1,830 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,830 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $238.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

