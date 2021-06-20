$19.65 EPS Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $19.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $10.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $23.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $7.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $49.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.15 to $56.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $41.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.68 to $50.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.11.

REGN opened at $537.92 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.14.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

