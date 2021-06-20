1inch Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $494.25 million and approximately $67.64 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch coin can now be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00008401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.89 or 0.00733602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00083421 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,719,715 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

