1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.01 Million

Analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post sales of $19.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.12 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $16.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $75.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $75.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.15 million, with estimates ranging from $72.70 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCY opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.