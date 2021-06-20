$2.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce earnings per share of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. MSCI reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.90. 628,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a 1 year low of $323.50 and a 1 year high of $506.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

