$20.63 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to announce sales of $20.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. ReneSola posted sales of $26.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $98.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $99.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $150.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ReneSola.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

NYSE:SOL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. 7,189,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,850. The stock has a market cap of $577.51 million, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

