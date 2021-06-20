$24.16 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce $24.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.32 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Investar posted sales of $22.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $93.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.94 million to $95.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $97.42 million, with estimates ranging from $97.33 million to $97.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.16. 120,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21. Investar has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

