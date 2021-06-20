$244.96 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce $244.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.45 million and the highest is $251.47 million. Groupon posted sales of $395.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $985.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $984.44 million to $987.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

