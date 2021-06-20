260,200 Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 260,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNLU. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,747,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,530,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $335,000.

Shares of KRNLU stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

