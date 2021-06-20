2,714 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Match Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Match Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $153.92 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

