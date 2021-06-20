284 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $606,960,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,510,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR opened at $92.31 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

