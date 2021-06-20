$3.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post $3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is $3.10. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $218.86 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,707,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

