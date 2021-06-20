$3.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to post earnings per share of $3.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the lowest is $3.14. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $13.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $15.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.57 to $17.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $180.69 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $183.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

