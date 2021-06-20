3,553,665 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,553,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,365,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.25% of ImmunityBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -18.89. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

