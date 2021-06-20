$373.74 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post $373.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.70 million to $396.12 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $328.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.53. 426,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,616. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $782.58 million, a P/E ratio of -53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.46. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

