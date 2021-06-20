4,409 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,409 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.22. 11,517,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,961. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

