475,000 Shares in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $2,964,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $1,835,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $530,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $988,000.

Shares of ARKIU stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.