$5.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post $5.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.55 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $26.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.55 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $79.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,277,000 after purchasing an additional 851,128 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,616,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,390,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. 689,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,417. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

