57,934 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Acquired by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Honda Motor makes up 1.7% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $14,328,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 56.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,933,000 after buying an additional 443,620 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after buying an additional 419,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $6,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

HMC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. 1,104,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

