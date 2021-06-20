$60.28 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce sales of $60.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.12 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $262.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.44 million to $268.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $331.19 million, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $342.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of AMWL stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 3,977,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,060. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,886 shares of company stock worth $10,953,356. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $2,482,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in American Well by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

