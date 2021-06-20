6,000 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 21,267,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,020,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

