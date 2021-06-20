$625.95 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will announce sales of $625.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $641.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $610.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $539.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,247,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,884,658.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,123,200. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,027. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.17. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

