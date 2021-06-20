$644.76 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to announce sales of $644.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $651.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.00 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $574.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $95.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

