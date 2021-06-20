$77.85 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report sales of $77.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. Appian reported sales of $66.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $354.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $354.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $411.46 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $131.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.68 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

