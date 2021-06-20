8,123 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -703.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

