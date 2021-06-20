8,178 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $123,677,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $56,720,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Chemours by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 568,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $8,575,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In other The Chemours news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CC. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

The Chemours stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.