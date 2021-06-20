$850.09 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to announce $850.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $863.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $811.40 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $462.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.77.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.15.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 130,839 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

