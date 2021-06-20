8,535 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,692,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.27%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.