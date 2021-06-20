8VI Holdings Limited (ASX:8VI) Insider Purchases A$260,338.00 in Stock

8VI Holdings Limited (ASX:8VI) insider Clive (Che Koon) Tan purchased 494,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$260,338.00 ($185,955.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

8VI Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a financial education technology company under the VI brand name in Singapore and internationally. The company's VI App is a proprietary stock analysis tool that crunches traditional financial data, simplifies the stock analysis, and provides decision-making process for equity investors into visuals under a framework.

