935 Shares in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDLO. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $46.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16.

