9,860 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,361,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,631,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

