ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 697,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,181. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

