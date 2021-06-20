Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after acquiring an additional 273,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 412,221 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,559,000 after acquiring an additional 202,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,944,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $61.56 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.