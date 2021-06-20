Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Corteva by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 629.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 162,451 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Corteva by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 395,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Corteva by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Corteva by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 868,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

