Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,211,722 shares of company stock valued at $194,981,813.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.