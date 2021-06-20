Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 160,530 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160,530 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Fidus Investment worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDUS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

