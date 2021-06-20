Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 8,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 240,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Specifically, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,923 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $121,136.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,212,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,713,364.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,003. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ACEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.