Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Shares Down 10%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 123,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 155,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($7.56) million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

