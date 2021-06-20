Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co.’s (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Ackrell SPAC Partners I’s (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 21st. Ackrell SPAC Partners I had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACKIU opened at $10.22 on Friday. Ackrell SPAC Partners I has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,763,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,263,000.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

