Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $207,730.15 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $207,730.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,361,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chad M. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

